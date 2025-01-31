https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984496SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A breathtaking wide-angle video of a serene mountain lake surrounded by towering peaks and fluffy clouds under a vibrant blue sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 60.82 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.07 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.65 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.27 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare