https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984498SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle video capturing hikers trekking along a rocky path by a turquoise mountain lake, with snow-capped peaks under a clear blue sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 57.18 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.39 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.15 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.53 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare