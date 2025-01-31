https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984529SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A low-angle video captures a fox emerging from a forest den, surrounded by leaves and roots, highlighting its cautious and curious nature.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 51.24 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.56 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.99 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 14.42 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare