https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984547SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Colorful ice cream cups with toppings, captured from a high-angle view. The vibrant setup resembles a fun, playful video thumbnail.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.6 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.86 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.95 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare