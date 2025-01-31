https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984598SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A video game-style forest scene with tall, stylized trees and lush foliage. The upward camera angle adds depth and mystery to the environment. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 45 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 23.52 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.88 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 13.17 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare