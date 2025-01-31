https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984608SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial view of stylized ocean waves with a pastel sky, resembling a video game art style, capturing the motion and texture of the sea. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 23.39 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.56 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.15 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.67 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare