https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984619SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Neon sign reading 'Coffee' in cursive, glowing against a plain wall. Straight-on camera angle. Perfect for a trendy cafe video backdrop. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 17.72 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 7.89 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.29 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.23 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare