https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984620SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Neon 'SALE' sign glowing in blue and pink against a purple wall. Front-facing camera angle. Perfect for a promotional video backdrop. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 22.47 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 10.17 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.28 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare