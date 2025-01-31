rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984627
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Neon 'love' sign on a pastel wall, captured from a straight-on angle. Minimalist and romantic, ideal for a mood-setting video backdrop. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 15.97 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 7.89 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.53 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.31 MB

View personal and business license