https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984646SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Minimalist video still with a pastel gradient sky and handwritten text 'nobody is perfect.' Straight-on angle enhances simplicity and calmness.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 7.11 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.39 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 845.76 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.24 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare