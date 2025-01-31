https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984666SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264A serene sunset over the ocean with gentle waves, captured from a low angle. The pastel colors evoke a calming, dreamlike video aesthetic. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 37.97 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 21.14 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.7 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.22 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare