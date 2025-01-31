https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984672SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene video capturing daisies and lupines in a meadow. Shot from a low angle, the soft focus creates a dreamy, tranquil atmosphere. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 18.49 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 9.7 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.69 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.56 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare