https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984686SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video angle of rustic bread on a marble surface, showcasing texture and crust, with a slice cut to reveal the airy interior. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 22.8 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 11.13 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.87 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.98 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare