rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984706
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Abstract video with swirling blue and white patterns, resembling marbled paint. Top-down angle captures fluid, dynamic movement. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 57.09 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 33.18 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.61 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.77 MB

View personal and business license