0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264
Loop

Minimalist video concept of a single white dandelion seed head on a soft pink background, captured from a straight-on angle for a serene effect. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.

Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 22.34 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 11.6 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.24 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.25 MB

