rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984731
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A shadow of a palm leaf cast on a wall, captured from a side angle. The video evokes a minimalist, serene atmosphere with soft lighting.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.63 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.31 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.24 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.07 MB

View personal and business license