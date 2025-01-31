https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984731SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A shadow of a palm leaf cast on a wall, captured from a side angle. The video evokes a minimalist, serene atmosphere with soft lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.63 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.24 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.07 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare