https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984735SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video of leaf shadows on a textured wall, captured from a high angle. The soft, natural light creates a calming, artistic effect.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.91 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.97 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.35 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.78 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare