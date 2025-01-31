https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984830SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A glowing deer in a mystical forest, surrounded by crystals. Low-angle shot, vibrant colors, fantasy style, resembling a magical video scene. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 36.39 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 19.58 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.19 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.96 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare