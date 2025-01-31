https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984872SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Futuristic cityscape with neon-lit skyscrapers at night, captured from a low-angle. The video style emphasizes vibrant colors and dynamic architecture.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 73.08 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 57.97 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 11.28 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.23 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare