https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984882SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Video captures upward angle of tree reflections on glass windows, blending nature with architecture in a serene, modern style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 66.35 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 32.21 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.83 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare