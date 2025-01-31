https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984933SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Twilight street view of a vintage American building with warm lights, captured at eye level. Perfect for a nostalgic winter video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 47.13 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.84 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.34 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.22 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare