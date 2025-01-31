rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984936
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A serene garden with manicured hedges and vibrant flowers, captured in a wide-angle video shot, showcasing lush greenery and tall trees.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 69.19 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 33.28 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.73 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.91 MB

View personal and business license