https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984953SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Blurry cityscape through a rain-soaked window, captured from a high angle. The video evokes a moody, introspective atmosphere with soft bokeh lights.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.1 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.17 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare