https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984968SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A close-up video captures a pensive woman with a bokeh effect overlay, blending vibrant city lights, creating a dreamy, introspective mood.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.37 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.32 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.58 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.01 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare