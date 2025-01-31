https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16984988SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Street-level video of a bustling cityscape at night, featuring vibrant billboards and a crowd of people, captured from a dynamic angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 58.22 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.56 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.03 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.72 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare