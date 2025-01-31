https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16985027SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Futuristic video concept of a digital human head with circuit patterns. Close-up angle emphasizes the sleek, tech-inspired design.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.08 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.36 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.82 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.98 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare