rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16985063
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A low-angle video captures a classical statue in a manicured garden, showcasing elegant symmetry and lush greenery in a serene setting.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 61.81 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.92 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.52 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.95 MB

View personal and business license