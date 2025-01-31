rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16987542
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Aerial video captures a small tropical island with palm trees, surrounded by clear blue water, showcasing a serene and isolated paradise from above.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 68.02 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 33.35 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.27 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.26 MB

View personal and business license