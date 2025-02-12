SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264starsartgoldendesignzodiacclockuniversechandelierTop-down video of an intricate, celestial-themed clock with golden zodiac symbols on a dark background, evoking a mystical, cosmic style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 41.33 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.67 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.36 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarInspirational quote mobile wallpaper template, editable astrology designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611814/inspirational-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-astrology-designView licensePositivity quote mobile wallpaper template, editable astrology designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611820/positivity-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-astrology-designView licenseAstrology horoscope chart, fortune telling arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776608/astrology-horoscope-chart-fortune-telling-artView licenseAstrology horoscope chart png, fortune telling arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776623/astrology-horoscope-chart-png-fortune-telling-artView licenseAstrology horoscope chart, fortune telling arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776974/astrology-horoscope-chart-fortune-telling-artView licenseAstrology horoscope chart, fortune telling arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11777009/astrology-horoscope-chart-fortune-telling-artView licenseAesthetic gold celestial, editable blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627604/aesthetic-gold-celestial-editable-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAstrological magic Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270662/astrological-magic-instagram-post-templateView licenseMan doing yoga, spiritual elements remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11531402/man-doing-yoga-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView licenseAstrology horoscope chart, fortune telling arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11831343/astrology-horoscope-chart-fortune-telling-artView licenseAstrological magic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897014/astrological-magic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAstrology poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488382/astrology-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAstrology blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488385/astrology-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSagittarius Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629057/sagittarius-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseAstrology Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488383/astrology-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAstrology horoscope chart png, fortune telling arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11831332/astrology-horoscope-chart-png-fortune-telling-artView licenseAstrology horoscope chart, fortune telling arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11831341/astrology-horoscope-chart-fortune-telling-artView licenseNew opportunities quote mobile wallpaper template, editable astrology designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611828/new-opportunities-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-astrology-designView licenseAstrological magic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711124/astrological-magic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMystical world poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583899/mystical-world-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license