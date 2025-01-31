https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16987624SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of a farmer in a straw hat picking oranges in a sunlit orchard, capturing a rustic and serene agricultural scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 52.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.97 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.3 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare