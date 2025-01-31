https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16987662SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Low-angle shot of a sleek luxury car parked in front of a modern house at dusk, showcasing a cinematic video style with dramatic lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.41 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.14 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.55 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.51 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare