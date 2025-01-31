https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16987682SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264A minimalist video captures a model in a sleek, modern outfit, walking in a dimly lit room. Low-angle shot emphasizes elegance and style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.62 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.22 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare