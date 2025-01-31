https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16987687SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A diverse group of people stands in a park, smiling and embracing. The video captures them from a low angle, highlighting unity and joy in a sunny setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 52.3 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.42 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.71 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.76 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare