https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16987695SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of glossy red lips, capturing texture and detail. The intimate angle highlights elegance and allure in a cinematic style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.18 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.21 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.01 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.59 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare