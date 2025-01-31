https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16987770SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Low-angle video still of a man in traditional attire against a dramatic cloudy sky, emphasizing a sense of serenity and introspection.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 17.58 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 8.6 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.53 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare