https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16987785SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video angle of a butterfly on pink flowers, with a soft focus and dreamy, pastel aesthetic, highlighting delicate details. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 31.89 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 17.75 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.28 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.74 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare