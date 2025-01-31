rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16987790
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Low-angle video shot of cherry blossoms against a clear blue sky, capturing the serene beauty and delicate details of the flowers in sunlight. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 52.68 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 26.12 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.81 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 12.71 MB

View personal and business license