https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16987814SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up, angled shot of a colorful audio mixing console, highlighting buttons and knobs, capturing a vibrant, dynamic video production atmosphere. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 15.37 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 8.19 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.65 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.92 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare