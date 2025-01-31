https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16987844SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of vibrant tomato plants in a garden, captured from a low angle, highlighting lush green leaves and ripe red tomatoes.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.88 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.9 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.36 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.93 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare