https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16987852SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A close-up video angle of a roasted chicken garnished with rosemary and lemon on a rustic wooden table, creating a cozy dining atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.59 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.61 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.89 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare