https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16987914SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial view of a plush giraffe on fluffy clouds with a dreamy, whimsical style, resembling a playful video game scene with a magical atmosphere. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 16.98 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 8.29 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.53 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.96 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare