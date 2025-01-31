rawpixel
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Aerial view of delicate white flowers floating on shimmering pink water, creating a serene and dreamy atmosphere, perfect for a calming video background. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.

Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 43.91 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 29.69 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.29 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.86 MB

View personal and business license