https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16987930SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Blurred video shot of gold and black balloons from a low angle, creating a festive and elegant atmosphere with soft lighting in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.62 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.32 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.97 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare