https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16987931SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Video concept of luxury gifts with black ribbons on a wooden table. Eye-level angle captures a festive atmosphere with bokeh lights.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.42 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.76 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.12 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.81 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare