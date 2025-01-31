https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16987932SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Festive video with gold and black balloons and confetti, captured from a low-angle, creating a celebratory and luxurious atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 55.4 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 33.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.05 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.97 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare