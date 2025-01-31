https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16987937SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A festive video scene with a close-up angle of white and gold balloons against a backdrop of warm, blurred bokeh lights, creating a celebratory mood.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.48 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.97 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.29 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare