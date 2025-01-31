https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16987962SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A sleek laptop on a round table, captured from a high-angle view, suggesting a modern workspace setup, ideal for video editing or streaming.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.43 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.69 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.31 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare