https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16987968SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up, angled shot of a glowing blue circuit board, highlighting intricate pathways and a central chip, resembling a futuristic tech video style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 47.28 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.63 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.87 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.97 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare