https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16987972SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A video captures snowflakes gently falling against a gray background. The camera angle is straight-on, emphasizing the delicate, intricate designs.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.19 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.2 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.72 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare