https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16987980SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A divine figure in golden robes ascends through clouds, captured from a low-angle, creating a heavenly video scene with ethereal lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.63 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.91 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.2 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.63 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare